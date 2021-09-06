Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,329,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,444,000 after buying an additional 173,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

