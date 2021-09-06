Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

JSG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 146.20 ($1.91). 329,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,032. Johnson Service Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 182.80 ($2.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.71. The firm has a market cap of £650.97 million and a P/E ratio of -29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

