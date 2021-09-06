Jowell Global Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Jowell Global’s (NASDAQ:JWEL) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 13th. Jowell Global had issued 3,714,286 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,002 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ JWEL opened at $5.41 on Monday. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWEL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jowell Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

