JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target to GBX 1,564

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,795 ($23.45) to GBX 1,564 ($20.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SMWH stock traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,509.80 ($19.73). 103,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,632.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,748.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

In other news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

