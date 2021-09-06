JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

