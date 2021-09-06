JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Boosted by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,009 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. 2,427,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

