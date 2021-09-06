Jupiter Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $539,831.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00155750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00206281 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.28 or 0.07348723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,392.09 or 0.99866887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.77 or 0.00948824 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

