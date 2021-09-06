Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.77. 411,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 481,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $697,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $418,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,566.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.