JustBet (WINR) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3,546.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00151792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00206995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.46 or 0.07559626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,590.58 or 1.00092262 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00964007 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

