Karbo (KRB) Tops One Day Volume of $801.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $801.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.00604477 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,190,769 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

