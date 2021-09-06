Kava.io Price Up 0.7% This Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $7.74 or 0.00014722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $707.88 million and $123.78 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00344300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.73 or 0.02352002 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,793,854 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.