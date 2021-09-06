KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of KB Home worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of KB Home by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.21 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

