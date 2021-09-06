KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

KE stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. KE has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $74,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter worth $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $169,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

