Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $156.49 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $353.85 million and approximately $156.49 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00146038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00791476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 576,825,556 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

