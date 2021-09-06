Keep3rV1 Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.98 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $76.98 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $384.92 or 0.00743686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00068036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00147122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.49 or 0.00791154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00047626 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

