Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €77.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €71.00 ($83.53). The company had a trading volume of 26,922 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.91. Befesa has a one year low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a one year high of €71.20 ($83.76).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

