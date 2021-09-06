KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRG. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

