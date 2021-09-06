KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anaplan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

PLAN stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock worth $15,007,947. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after buying an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

