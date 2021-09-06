KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

