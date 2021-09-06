KeyCorp Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

