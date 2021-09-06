Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.74). Approximately 286,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 332,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.68).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 335.28. The company has a market cap of £224.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

