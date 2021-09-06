Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 193,401 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.34 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.