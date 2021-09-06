Kingdom Game 4.0 Achieves Market Cap of $344,144.15 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $344,144.15 and $84,099.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00147717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.60 or 0.07485773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,618.64 or 1.00084275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.67 or 0.00942802 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

