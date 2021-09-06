KnoxFS (new) Price Tops $0.73 (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $317,135.46 and $6,202.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00154329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00203608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.92 or 0.07336768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,400.67 or 0.99807821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00947908 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 434,423 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (new)

