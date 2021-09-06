Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.