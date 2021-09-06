Komodo (KMD) Hits One Day Volume of $39.55 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002859 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $190.38 million and approximately $39.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00329700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00158674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00204396 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,602,131 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

