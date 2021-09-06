Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

RDSMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

