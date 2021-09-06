K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €12.00 by Morgan Stanley

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDF. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.01 ($12.96).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €12.23 ($14.38). The company had a trading volume of 897,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a one year high of €13.35 ($15.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.54.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

