Lambda Price Reaches $0.0230 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $32.98 million and $9.74 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00144309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00796645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,999,014 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

