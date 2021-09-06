Lamden (TAU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $198,865.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 67.7% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $198,865.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

