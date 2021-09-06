Landbox Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $512,398.88 and $236,168.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00154329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00203608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.92 or 0.07336768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,400.67 or 0.99807821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00947908 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.