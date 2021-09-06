LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.71 ($83.19).

LXS traded up €0.70 ($0.82) on Monday, reaching €63.28 ($74.45). The stock had a trading volume of 321,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €59.75 and a 200-day moving average of €61.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

