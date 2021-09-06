Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

