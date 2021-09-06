Lendefi (new) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $17,467.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00147833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00203036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.27 or 0.07513858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,384.82 or 0.99996280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.79 or 0.00942593 BTC.

Lendefi (new) was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

