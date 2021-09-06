Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,667.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,388.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.