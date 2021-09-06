Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after acquiring an additional 314,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

