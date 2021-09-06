Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,808,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,048 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

