Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 86,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

