Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,895 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.11. 11,534,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.