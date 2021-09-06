Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.02 and its 200 day moving average is $323.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

