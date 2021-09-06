Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

LEVI opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

In related news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $3,534,493. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,283,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

