LGCY Network (LGCY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $806,690.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $117.32 million and $806,690.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00142810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00792721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047248 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

