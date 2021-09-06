Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after buying an additional 201,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after buying an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $190.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.52.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

