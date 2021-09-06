Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 830 ($10.84) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 772.91 ($10.10).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of LON BDEV traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 714.60 ($9.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 711.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

In other news, insider John Allan purchased 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.