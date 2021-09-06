Lido DAO Token Market Capitalization Tops $109.04 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $109.04 million and $169.90 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00008621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00151792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00206995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.46 or 0.07559626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,590.58 or 1.00092262 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00964007 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

