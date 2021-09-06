Lightstreams 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $390.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $936,890.55 and approximately $390.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00152100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764497 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

