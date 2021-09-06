LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.91 million and $53,636.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,053,902,747 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,579,821 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

