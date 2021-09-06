Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $313.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,721. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.85. Linde has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

