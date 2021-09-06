LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Down 7.3% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $13,839.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00061047 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

