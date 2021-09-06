Liquity Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $59.56 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $6.24 or 0.00011862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00149272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00206060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.06 or 0.07530570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,530.38 or 0.99817733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.00950751 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,520 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

